Neha Sharma (BC chapter) was awarded the Literary Titan Book Award Canada for her acclaimed poetry collection Spectator: Literary Discourses with Aestheticism. This honor recognizes Prof. Neha Sharma’s literary artistry, intellectual depth, and the evocative emotional resonance that defines her work. The Literary Titan review says, “What struck me the most was the emotional authenticity threaded through Sharma’s writing.” Purchase Spectator at https://www.amazon.com/Spectator-Discourses-Aestheticism-Neha-Sharma-ebook/dp/B0DQKZ6VYW.