Karan Wadhwani (Member-at-Large) is thrilled to share that So You Want to Be a _ _ _? is officially released! Get your paperback copy now, get your kindle edition now, and remember to leave a review if it resonates with you. Every download, purchase, and share helps this book reach the people who need it most because 5% of all proceeds will be donated to SAY.org. Learn more about Karan at Karan Wadhwani.