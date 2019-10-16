Canadian Authors Association National Chair Margaret Hume praised Shifting Paradigms, the report tabled yesterday by the House of Commons Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage. The report affirms the importance of creators’ right to protection of, and remuneration for, their work. “It is extremely gratifying that the Report’s concluding words acknowledge ‘that the continued creation of Canadian content depends on adequate remuneration for those who create it’.”

CAA’s written submissions to the Standing Committee included recommendations on the following issues: