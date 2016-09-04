Ann-Marie MacDonald is an author, actor, playwright and broadcaster. Ann-Marie’s first novel, Fall on Your Knees (1996), was a critically acclaimed international bestseller. It won the Commonwealth Prize, the Canadian Authors Award for Fiction, the People’s Choice Award and the Canadian Booksellers Association Libris Award for Fiction Book of the Year, and it was also shortlisted for the Giller Prize. In 2002 it became an Oprah’s Book Club selection. It has been translated into 19 languages. Her second novel, The Way the Crow Flies (2003), was an international bestseller, a finalist for the Giller Prize, and a Good Morning America Book Club pick. It has been translated into 13 languages. Her newest novel, Adult Onset, was published in October, 2014. Ann-Marie is presently host and narrator of CBC’s Doc Zone. www.annmariemacdonald.com

