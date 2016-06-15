June 15, 2016 – The Canadian Authors Association is pleased to announce the Canadian Authors Literary Awards shortlists for 2016. Introduced in 1975, these awards continue the association’s long tradition of honouring Canadian writers who achieve excellence without sacrificing popular appeal. The finalists were selected from over 300 nominations.

The 2016 Canadian Authors Literary Awards shortlists are as follows:

Canadian Authors Award for Fiction

Canadian Authors Award for Canadian History

Canadian Authors Award for Poetry

This year marks the first year of the Canadian Authors Fred Kerner Award, to be given annually to a member. Fred Kerner was a devoted and longtime CAA member and an Honorary President of the Association until his passing in 2011 at 90. An author, journalist, editor, teacher and mentor, Fred gave unstintingly of his time to aspiring and emerging writers throughout his 66 years with the association.This year’s Fred Kerner Award finalists include:

The final winners for all categories will be announced on Saturday, June 18, at the Canadian Authors awards luncheon being held during the Canadian Writers’ Summit, at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre. (Lakeside Terrace)

Founded in 1921 by Stephen Leacock and other prominent authors of the day, Canadian Authors is Canada’s first and longest-running national writers’ organization. Our 95-year dedication to promoting a flourishing community of writers has played an integral role in forging Canada’s literary history. About the Canadian Writers’ Summit

The Canadian Writers’ Summit (#CWS2016) is a super-conference jointly hosted by a cohort of 14 Canadian writer organizations. The four-day event includes professional development sessions, keynote talks, pedagogy and policy discussions, scholarly presentations, public lectures, and networking opportunities. Large contingents of members of the organizing groups are expected to attend from across Canada. The conference also welcomes anybody interested in writing and publishing in Canada.

A limited number of conferences day passes will be available at the Canadian Writers’ Summit on Saturday and Sunday. A Saturday day pass is all that is needed to attend the CAA literary awards lunch event.