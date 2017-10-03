Reading for Writers Workshop

Hate reading from your book at launches and festivals? Worried you’re boring your audience? Using techniques commonly employed by professional performers and voice actors, this workshop is designed to help nervous or inexperienced writers read their own works in a way that is compelling, entertaining, and appropriate for the genre.

Participants are encouraged to bring three pages of their own work to read, water, and to wear loose-fitting clothing suitable for light physical activity. Activities will be tailored for people with physical limitations.

About the Workshop Facilitator

J.M. Frey is an author, fanthropologist and professional smartypants on AMI Radio’s Live From Studio 5. She’s appeared in podcasts, documentaries, and on television to discuss all things geeky through the lens of academia. She also has an addiction to scarves, Doctor Who, and tea, which may or may not all be related. Her life’s ambitions are to have stepped foot on every continent (only 3 left!)

Her debut novel TRIPTYCH was nominated for two Lambda Literary Awards, won the San Francisco Book Festival award for SF/F, was nominated for a 2011 CBC Bookie, was named one of The Advocate’s Best Overlooked Books of 2011, and garnered both a starred review and a place among the Best Books of 2011 from Publishers Weekly.

Her sophomore novel, an epic-length feminist meta-fantasy titled The Untold Tale, (book one of the Accidental Turn Series), debuted December 2015, and was followed up by The Forgotten Tale December 2016. The final book of the series, The Silenced Tale, debuts December 2017. The Skylark’s Song, book one of The Skylark’s Saga, a steampunk action novel about a girl vigilante and her mysterious rocketpack, soars into book stores in 2018.

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2017

Time: 1:00 to 4:00 pm

Location: Swansea Town Hall, 95 Lavinia Ave, Harvey Room, Toronto, Ontario

Cost: Members – $36, non-members – $46

Contact: Carla Hackett at thatswrite46@gmail.com

Registration: https://canadianauthors.org/national/reading-for-writers-register

Spaces limited and advance registration required.