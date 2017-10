November 21, 7:30 PM

Dorothy Palmer is an improv coach, teacher and disabled left-leaning writer of When Fenlon Falls (Coach House 2010) and This Redhead and Her Walker Walk into a Bar (W&W, 2019).

She will be speaking to us about “Linking Cultural Appropriation with Thieves Who Steal My Accessible Parking Spot”.

Dorothy is a passionate, challenging and engaging speaker who is not to be missed.