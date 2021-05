Rosanna Battigelli (Toronto Branch) will read from her and illustrator Tara Anderson’s children’s books Pumpkin Orange, Pumpkin Round and Easter Morning, Easter Sun ( www.pajamapress.ca ) in a virtual story time event by Reading Town Sudbury Ville Lecture and Greater Sudbury Public Library on Sunday, May 2nd, online via Facebook Live. The release of Rosanna’s collection Pigeon Soup & Other Stories has been changed to June 2021. https://www.inanna.ca/product/pigeon-soup-and-other-stories/