Kamal Parmar (Metro Vancouver Branch) is pleased to announce her online poetry reading event on April 20th via Zoom, at Campbell River Library (Vancouver Island, B.C.) from 2:00 – 3:00 pm PST. The reading event is called “Crossing many milestones: a poetic reflection”. Kamal is also reading on April 25th at Char’s Landing at Port Alberni (Vancouver Island, B.C.) via Zoom at 2:00 pm PST.