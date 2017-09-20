Canadian Authors is launching its newest program, the Social Media Expert in Residence program! This program is exclusively for members – and is absolutely free. You’ll learn from our experienced Social Media Expert, Catherine Saykaly-Stevens, all about using social media to connect with audiences for your work.

Each week you’ll receive an exclusive tip from Catherine, and each month we’ll host a webinar-style session where Catherine will answer your questions live!

Ready to find out more? Visit the SME in Residence page – register today and get ready to up your social media game!

If you have any questions about the program, please e-mail SME@canadianauthors.org.