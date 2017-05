Alissa York’s internationally acclaimed novels include Mercy, Effigy (short-listed for the Scotiabank Giller Prize), Fauna and, most recently, The Naturalist. Stories from her short fiction collection, Any Given Power, have won the Journey Prize and the Bronwen Wallace Award. York’s essays and articles have appeared in The Guardian, The Globe and Mail, Brick magazine and elsewhere. She has lived all over Canada and now makes her home in Toronto.