APSS-Canada can help you get your book before tens of thousands of potential buyers.

APSS is a membership-based organization with a mission of being the premier source of information, education and help for publishers of high-quality content published in printed, electronic or audio form for sale to consumers, non-bookstore retailers and non-retail buyers. APSS intends to become the respected brand-name entity that provides high quality, functional and innovative sales and marketing resources that enhance content producers’ efforts to grow their businesses profitably.

APSS-Canada has an extensive network of industry partnerships and has negotiated deep discounts to provide indie authors (and newbies) the resources to produce and sell books in large volumes.

NOTE: The annual APSS membership fee is CAN$115, but members of Canadian Authors Association are eligible for a special discounted membership rate of CAN$80.

www.bookapss-canada.org

Monica Palmer, President, Association of Publishers for Special Sales (APSS) – Canada

A holistic wellness practitioner and author by calling, and an advocate for independent publishers at heart. Monica Palmer comes to APSS-Canada as a certified publisher from Ryerson University. Her passion is to help independent publishers like herself, fiercely vying for readers’ attention, to creatively market their contents beyond the common place – through APSS Special Sales.

Brian Jud, Executive Director, Association of Publishers for Special Sales

Brian Jud is the founder and Executive Director of the Association of Publishers for Special Sales (APSS). He is also the author of Beyond the Bookstore (a Publishers Weekly® title) and How to Make Real Money Selling Books (without worrying about returns).

On assuming the helm of The Small Publishers Association of North America (SPAN), in 2013, Brian realized that there wasn’t enough room for another independent publishing association to help publishers market their books through bookstores. With hundreds of thousands of new titles published every year, and competing for a profitable share of consumers’ minds and wallets, and with his experience selling books in non-traditional ways, Brian seized the opportunity to launch The Association of Publishers for Special Sales (APSS). Brian’s latest venture is to introduce APSS-Canada with APSS-Canada President Monica Palmer.